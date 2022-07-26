More than $21 million in grant funding is coming to hundreds of early childcare and education providers and organizations, for projects that boost equity and encourage workforce growth in Colorado’s preschool and childcare systems.
The Colorado Department of Early Childhood, the new agency responsible for overseeing early childcare and education and the state’s incoming universal preschool program, announced the grants today.
State legislators put aside $21.5 million of the federal COVID and economic relief provided to Colorado, to fund this first round of Community Innovation and Resilience for Care and Learning Equity (CIRCLE) grants.
Those grants were awarded to nearly 200 early childcare and education providers, councils and nonprofits in 52 counties, according to a July 26 press release from the department. It did not say which organizations and projects received awards, or how much they were given.
The grant projects aim “to advance innovation, promote equity, and address tough child care challenges that have been worsened by the pandemic” — including the affordability of childcare, shortage of infant and toddler care in the state and workforce shortages across early childcare and education, the press release said.
The grants will also fund improvements to early childcare and education providers’ business, “by expanding support systems and technical assistance” and training and specialized support for children’s social-emotional development learning, especially for those with special needs, according to the release.
Another $1 million in grants will be available to 15 to 25 licensed early childcare and education providers to apply for during August, according to Early Milestones Colorado, the nonprofit selected by the Department of Early Childhood to administer the grant program. Family Child Care Home (FCCH) providers, which are private child care businesses, and providers serving rural communities are strongly encouraged to apply by Early Milestones.
These providers could be awarded $25,000 to $150,000 each for projects that increase employee retention, like professional development opportunities; provide coaching and training for new FCCH providers; or contract with a specialist trained in early childhood mental health, dual language learners and children with special needs, among other goals, according to Early Milestones.
Applications for this second round of grants for licensed early childcare and education providers will be accepted Aug. 1-26. More information about the grants will be posted soon to this Early Milestones webpage.