The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will no longer publicly report outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus in most settings, other than those that occur in specific “high risk” and congregate spaces, state officials have announced.
As of July 13, outbreaks in Colorado’s K12 schools, for example, will no longer appear in CDPHE’s weekly outbreak surveillance report or its online interactive map of active outbreaks.
However, schools are still required to report COVID-19 outbreaks to local public health agencies or to CDPHE under current state guidance. During a peak of the Omicron variant in March, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools accounted for 37 percent of 1,130 active outbreaks in the state, The Denver Post reported.
A July 11 press release from CDPHE added that “[a]ll potential outbreaks of any pathogen including COVID-19 remain reportable to public health.”
But CDPHE will focus its outbreak investigations on those that occur in residential care facilities, correctional facilities, childcare and overnight camps, prioritizing those spaces where widespread transmission and severe illness could occur, according to the press release. This is in line with how CDPHE tracks, investigates and reports influenza outbreaks.
Outbreaks in “non-priority settings” will continue to be addressed by state and local public health entities when reported — they’ll share information on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and prevent future outbreaks, the press release said.
The change comes from the state’s “Roadmap to Moving Forward” from COVID-19, published earlier this year. It aims to “maintain a level of preparedness and agility that will keep Coloradans safe and healthy while normalizing COVID-19 care in traditional medical settings.”
“Colorado is in a different place than it was in March of 2020 thanks to the actions of Coloradans,” the CDPHE press release said.