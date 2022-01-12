Colorado’s marijuana sales tax and fee revenue in 2021 topped the amounts collected in each previous year since retail and medical sales began in 2014.
The state collected more than $423 million in 2021, according to figures released by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Jan. 11. The previous record was set in 2020, with more than $387 million in marijuana tax and fee revenue.
Colorado surpassed $2 billion in tax and fee revenue and $12 billion in marijuana sales to date since 2014. Here is the summary:
Date
Marijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
December 2021
$30,609,563
January-December 2021 Calendar Year Total
$423,486,053
To Date Total (since February 2014)
$2,018,933,005
Date
Marijuana Sales*
November* 2021
$158,462,549
January-November 2021 Calendar Year Total
$2,060,952,959
To Date Total (since January 2014)
$12,039,747,032
*Final 2021 marijuana sales figures will be released in February 2022.
The marijuana sales reports summarize total sales made by medical and retail marijuana stores monthly by county.
The marijuana tax reports show state tax and fee revenue collected monthly as posted in the Colorado state accounting system.
Tax revenue comes from the 2.9 percent state sales tax on marijuana sold in stores, the 15 percent state retail marijuana sales tax on retail marijuana sold in stores, and the 15 percent state retail marijuana excise tax on wholesale sales/transfers of retail marijuana.
Fee revenue comes from marijuana license and application fees.
To view the full reports, visit the following CDOR Office of Research and Analysis webpages:
cdor.colorado.gov/data-and-reports/marijuana-data/marijuana-sales-reports
cdor.colorado.gov/data-and-reports/marijuana-data/marijuana-tax-reports
