Colorado's newest department — the Department of Early Childhood — launched July 1.
It's a major milestone in the implementation of the Department of Early Childhood Transition Plan and Colorado’s voter-approved universal preschool program, and elevates early childhood to cabinet-level status.
Led by executive director Dr. Lisa Roy, starting in the school year 2023-24, CDEC will deliver at least 10 hours/week of universal, high quality preschool to every child in the year before kindergarten. Additional hours of care will be available for children in need.
CDEC will administer other childcare related services, such as the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program and programs to support and develop the early care and education workforce.
CDEC will also administer family strengthening programs, "taking a holistic approach to serving the whole child and whole family," the release said.
“Free preschool and lower cost high quality childcare will save people money," Gov. Jared Polis said in the news release, which noted the universal preschool program will save families an average of $4,300 per year.
"And now that we have fully implemented free full-day kindergarten, we’re laying the foundation for Colorado’s voter approved free universal preschool program. The Early Childhood Department will reduce bureaucracy, streamline the entire early childhood system for every Colorado family and cut red tape.
"Rather than different forms for different funding sources we are going to consolidate into a single, easy form for parents. There is no better investment than an investment in education and our children’s future."
The benefits of the early childhood programs delivered by CDEC will be statewide, with a $5-$9 return on investment for every $1 spent on high quality early childhood programs.
According to CDEC, kids who attend high quality preschool are better prepared for school and more likely to have positive academic, social-emotional, health, and economic outcomes later in life.