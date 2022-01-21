The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Colorado dropped from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent in December 2021 and 8,500 more people joined the labor force last month, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The state’s unemployment rate decreased at the same rate as the national rate last month. But Colorado’s labor participation rate, in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to outpace the U.S. overall, the release said. Of people ages 16 years and older in the state, 65 percent are employed as of December, the department reported.
The department’s unemployment data for counties and major metropolitan areas in Colorado show a slight drop in Colorado Springs’ unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) from 4.6 percent in November 2021 to 4.3 percent in December, and the same rate drop was reported for El Paso County. This .3 percent decrease is also the same as the state’s.
Colorado Springs continued to lead all other major metropolitan areas in the state in job recovery last month, the department reported.
Industries like professional and business services, financial activities and manufacturing saw the most significant job gains in the private sector across the state in December 2021, the department’s release said.
