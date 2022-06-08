Colorado has invested $1.9 million in drought preparedness and mitigation statewide, including $1.68 million in competitive grant funding awarded by the Department of Agriculture.
The 21 competitive grants went to agricultural businesses, tribal organizations, water management entities and watershed improvement projects, with the goal of mitigating the impact of the ongoing mega drought.
The funds supported a variety of projects, including weed treatment and reseeding in drought stricken areas, improvements to the infrastructure and efficiency of water diversion and ditch projects, and improvements to grazing lands through a variety of methods that improve soil health and range condition. The project proposals were reviewed by a committee of experts, who selected the final grant recipients.
“As we continue to face the effects of climate change, drought mitigation and resiliency tactics are becoming a daily consideration for farmers and ranchers across Colorado,” said Les Owen, director of the Conservation Division for Colorado Department of Agriculture. “These Drought Resiliency grants, funded with Colorado Comeback recovery funds, are helping producers, conservation districts, and ag water users across our state to improve their water infrastructure and prepare for ongoing drought."
The competitive grants funded more than 100 projects involving irrigation, pasture, livestock distribution, or water diversion projects that promote environmental stewardship among ag producers and ag water users. The funding for the grants comes fromSB 21-234, which appropriated $3M to CDA to fund drought mitigation, energy efficiency, and soil health projects, including $15,000 to each of Colorado’s 74 Conservation Districts.
In the San Luis Valley, the nonprofit Rio Grande Headwaters Restoration Project partnered with the Billings Ditch Co. to identify and mitigate headgate and canal issues. The $78,000 in drought stimulus funds gave RGHRP and its partner expanded capacity for improvements beyond the original project scope.
In San Miguel County on the Western Slope, the Farmers Water Development Company received a $139,315 grant to repair the slip of the Gurley Reservoir Dam.
Other projects include:
Improving the effectiveness and efficiency of a water diversion structure and construction of a control building for automation equipment in Logan County (grant amount $100,000, covers about 10% of total cost of project).
Training for the Colorado Master Irrigator (COMI) program, which expanded into San Luis Valley and the Republican River basin and trained more than 70 people statewide on how to integrate advanced conservation and irrigation management practices for production agriculture (grant amount $150,000).
Additionally, $75,000 was awarded to three of Colorado’s Grazing Advisory Boards and $144,985 was awarded to Colorado State University for programs that include training on drought management, installation of soil moisture sensors to monitor agricultural drought, and expanding the the Watershed Assessment and Vulnerability Evaluations program that provides post-wildfire land health assessment for private landowners.