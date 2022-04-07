Techstars Startup Weekend kicks off — in person this time — April 22-24. The event will focus on entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs who want to take their idea through a weekend of lean startup development.
Organizers Chris Franz and Leif Ullman said the weekend is designed to help participants think, work and build like a startup.
“The event begins with everyone pitching ideas and then forming teams around the favorites,” Franz said. “They then embark on a three-day frenzy of business model creation, coding, designing and market validation. The weekend culminates with final presentations in front of local entrepreneurial leaders for critical feedback and a chance to win startup glory.”
Techstars Startup Weekend is a program under tech startup incubator and accelerator Exponential Impact. It's open to participants at any level of entrepreneurial experience, Franz said.
“The startup ecosystem in Colorado Springs has been growing rapidly and we want to include as much of the community as we can,” he said.
Techstars has run more than 7,000 Startup Weekends worldwide, with more than 500,000 participants, Franz said.
“We have a very experienced team leading the event in Colorado Springs to include the organizers, mentors and judges,” he said. “This is a great way for people to connect with the ecosystem and learn how to develop an idea into a business.”
To sign up, visit https://event.techstars.com/event/kgvMslTx97