According to iSeeCars' newest study, used car prices came down slightly in August from July, but they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago as the microchip shortage continues to impact the new and used car marketplace.
After analyzing 1.9 million used car sales in August, iSeeCars found that used car prices increased 32.3 percent, or $7,416, in Colorado Springs over August of last year in the wake of the microchip shortage.
Nationally, used car prices have increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454 compared to last year. The increase followed a 31.6 percent year-over-year increase in July and a 32.7 percent increase in June.
Some vehicles have increased more than average, which makes them the worst vehicles to buy while presenting lucrative trade-in opportunities. The lists includes some economy cars.
Other cars have lower-than-average increases, making them smarter buys for consumers in today’s tough market. Most of the top cars with lower-than-average price increases are luxury SUVs.
Here are the cars with the greatest year-over-year price increases in Colorado Springs:
Used Cars with the Greatest Price Increases in August in Colorado Springs
Rank
Vehicle
% Price Change from August 2020
$ Price Change from August 2020
1
Nissan Sentra
34.1%
$4,366
2
Dodge Durango
30.9%
$8,984
3
Honda Civic
29.0%
$4,981
4
Hyundai Elantra
27.9%
$3,724
5
Mazda CX-5
27.4%
$5,592
Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO Average
32.3%
$7,416
“Used car prices have been coming down slightly since they peaked in June, but they are still significantly higher than they were last year, with the average used vehicle priced over $6,000 above where it was last August,” said ISeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “As the microchip shortage-related plant shutdowns continue, and with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida expected to further elevate prices, there appears to be no relief in sight for used car shoppers.”
Nationwide, the vehicle with the greatest price increase is the Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact car, which saw a price increase of 49.9 percent over August 2020.
It’s joined by four other small, gasoline cars, the subcompact Chevrolet Spark, the subcompact MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the compact Kia Forte, and the Kia Soul subcompact SUV.
“The Chevrolet Spark and the Mitsubishi Mirage are the two lowest-cost cars on the market, while the Kia Forte and Kia Soul are among the lowest-priced options in their respective vehicle classes,” Brauer said. “These vehicles, along with the MINI Hardtop that appeals to practical buyers who want something more refined, are attainable for new drivers and those looking for cheap transportation, even with the big bump in prices over the past year.”
The list of the top 10 cars with the smallest price increases in August is dominated by eight luxury SUVs across all sizes, including the first-ranked compact Mercedes-Benz GLC, the second-ranked compact Audi SQ5, the third-ranked midsize Volvo XC90, the fifth-ranked compact Audi Q5, the sixth-ranked midsize Audi Q7, the seventh-ranked Porsche Macan, the eighth-ranked full-size INFINITI QX80, and the ninth-ranked subcompact Audi Q3.
“The Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Porsche Macan, and the Audi Q-Series vehicles are among the highest-rated vehicles in their classes, but they are also among the most expensive, which could explain why their price increases are lower than competitive models,” Brauer said. “The Volvo XC90 and the INFINITI QX80 are also quality vehicles with advanced technology, but their aging designs prevent them from standing out in their respective segments.”
