Colorado Springs-based Blackpackers and the city of Colorado Springs Therapeutic Recreation Program are among the very first recipients of the Outdoor Equity grants.
Blackpackers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free or subsidized gear, outdoor excursions and outdoor education for underrepresented and economically vulnerable people, won a $60,000 grant. The city’s Therapeutic Recreation Program won a $17,800 grant.
The grant “increases access to outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans and provides resources to underserved students and communities to help increase environmental learning opportunities, education and outdoor fun,” according to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office. Polis announced the awards July 19.
In the first round of the Outdoor Equity Grant program, the Colorado Outdoor Equity Board received 170 applications, requesting roughly $11 million.
The Outdoor Equity Grant Program connects Colorado youth and their families with environmental and conservation education programs and employment opportunities, and provides gear and resources for outdoor recreation. Polis signed legislation into law last year, sponsored by Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver), Rep. David Ortiz, former Senate President Leroy Garcia, and Sen. Jaquez Lewis, to create the Outdoor Equity Grant Program.
“Colorado is known for its outdoor spaces, and we’re working hard to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the opportunities our state provides,” said Lewis. “These grants will help create a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts and open up access so that more Coloradans can experience the wonders Colorado’s public lands have to offer.”
Herod said the grants “will open up access to our beautiful outdoor spaces for Coloradans who have traditionally lacked opportunities to experience the public lands our state is known for. From connecting underserved youth with conservation programs to building a more diverse pipeline of new employees in our outdoor recreation industry, these grants will foster the next generation of Coloradans committed to protecting our great outdoors.”
Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Board Chair Yesica Chavez said the grants are an "important first step in providing first of its kind funding for organizations that serve historically-excluded Colorado youth and families, so that they have the opportunity to experience the natural resources of our state.
“We all know that these experiences deepen our connection to the lands, waters and wildlife around us," she said, "and for many youth, these experiences have been difficult to access because of the many barriers communities still face.”
The complete list of awardees is here.
For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/outdoor-equity-fund.