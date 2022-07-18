The vacancy rate in Colorado Springs offices dropped to 11.3 percent in Q2 and the average asking lease rate increased to $17.51 per square foot — compared with a 12.68 percent vacancy rate and a lease rate of $17.20 in the last quarter of 2021.
The numbers show continued stability in the Springs office market, unlike other major markets where vacancy rates have spiked in overbuilt conditions, according to the quarterly office market report from commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.
“The combination of the market not being overbuilt, along with a very high-paced residential influx to the market and a stable of companies with a ‘back to the office’ philosophy has all led us to a fairly stable and predictable office market,” Principals Greg Phaneuf and Peter Scoville wrote in the report.
Most tenant activity in the past 36 months has been in office space under 7,000 square feet, the report stated. Transactions in the defense sector have stayed extremely active for the past three years.
Like most markets, the Colorado Springs market for large blocks of call center space is still stagnant — and that likely will continue, the report states.
Although the report’s authors see headwinds in the next 12 months, “we do not anticipate any major shifts in the stability of the market.”
The local vacancy rate for Class A/B office space was highest in Q2 2022 in the central business districts, where only 6.25 percent of the total office space was available. However, lease rates were the lowest among the city’s three main business districts, at $17.08 per square foot.
Lease rates were highest in the Airport (Southeast) area, where space went for $18.41 per square foot; the vacancy rate stood at 6.58 percent.
In the north I-25 corridor, lease rates averaged $17.37 per square foot and vacancies were 15.13 percent.
“Activity in the Airport submarket remains strong and we forecast vacancy rates continuing to drop in the second half of the year,” the report stated. “We do anticipate some larger tenants vacating space in the CBD and North I-25 markets in the second half of 2022, causing a short-term increase in vacancy rates.”
Lease rates climbed in the airport submarket and, with a limited supply of space, the authors expect that to continue.
“The CBD and North I-25 markets will likely remain flat throughout the second half of the year as landlords take a more wait-and-see approach on any fallout from COVID-19 and with some pending vacancy on the horizon,” the report stated.
As costs of construction continue to escalate, “landlords are holding the line on tenant improvement allowances. … Tenants now need to consider longer terms, or amortizing tenant improvement costs, in order to cover the cost of build-out.”