Meetingo, an online meeting and webinar platform, analyzed 50,000 U.S. jobs advertised on the job site Indeed.com, "in order to ascertain the transparency of the US job market when it comes to advertising salaries according to US city and job sector, while also investigating average salary," according to a news release. The company "discovered that less than 3 out of every 10 jobs (29% of jobs advertised in the US) were advertised with a salary," the release said.
Meetingo found that the U.S. cities that were most transparent at advertising salary were Denver (68 percent) and Colorado Springs (72 percent). The least transparent cities were New York (12 percent), followed by Los Angeles (15 percent) and finally Boston (17 percent).
The U.S. cities with the highest average advertised salaries were San Francisco and New York with an average salary listing of over $67,000, followed by Los Angeles ($56,000) and finally Seattle ($55,000).
The US cities with the lowest average advertised salaries were El Paso, Texas ($34,000), followed by Louisville, Kentucky ($38,000) and finally Virginia Beach, Virginia ($39,000).
The job sectors most likely to display salary were:
- Personal Service (76 percent)
- Transport (67 percent)
- Travel, attractions and events (61 percent)
The job sectors least likely to display salary were:
- Technology (16 percent)
- Architecture and engineering (18 percent)
- Health care (20 percent)
Meetingo also found the job sectors with the highest salaries on average were in tech ($39,000) followed by architecture and engineering ($84,111).
The lowest-paid sector averages were cleaning and ground maintenance followed by food and beverage, which were both paying approximately $32,000 on average.
Jon Abrahams, managing director at Meetingo, said in the release: “It was positive to see that the most salary transparent state was Colorado following the recently passed laws to make the inclusion of salary in job adverts mandatory; 72% of jobs advertised in this state had a completed salary field.”