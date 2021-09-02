Colorado Springs community leaders make a strong showing in the 2021 class of Colorado Governors Fellows, announced Sept. 1.
The fellowship program aims to attract the best leaders to public service, creating “greater opportunities for growth, innovation and solving our state’s most challenging issues,” while deepening understanding of government and public policy.
The list of Springs fellows includes:
Rodney Gullatte Jr., CEO of Firma IT Solutions, president of the Colorado Springs Black Business Network, board member for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, Business Journal 2018 Rising Star, 2017 Business Journal Best in Business award winner, and 2020 Mayors Young Leaders Award winner.
Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power, Citizens Project vice chair, 2021 Transformative Leadership for Change fellow, and member of the Colorado Transforming Safety Local Planning Team.
Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, CEO of the National Institute for Social Impact, Beanstalk Foundation Leader in Colorado, and Business Journal 2016 Rising Star.
Jessie Pocock, executive director of Inside Out Youth Services, member of the Suicide Prevention Commission for Colorado, Colorado Civil Rights Commission vice chair, and 2020 Business Journal Women of Influence award winner.
Deborah Walker, director of strategic partnerships for The Independence Center, member of the Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, and board chair of the Haiti Village Project.
The fellowship program, now in its sixth year, is a partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor’s Office, with University of Colorado-Denver School of Public Affairs, El Pomar Foundation and the Boettcher Foundation. Fellows will follow leaders of the Polis administration, as well regional, county and municipal leaders as they work on public policy projects.
The goal is to “grow the next generation of leaders for the good of our state,” CiviCO’s announcement said.
The fellowship brings together the best and brightest from different backgrounds, sectors, interests and geographies, according to CiviCO, to provide “a uniquely well-rounded view of our state and empower Fellows with a platform for networking, learning, and following their passions as they shape Colorado’s future.”
The full 31-member class is below.
- Rebecca Alderfer, founder/principal of Summit View Strategies LLC
- Erin Autrey, owner of 3 Story Design and Causeworthy
- Kristen Blessman, president and CEO of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce
- Melissa Calhoon, director of student success and engagement at Colorado Mesa University
- Caleb David, principal/employing broker for David Commercial Real Estate
- Ramnik Dhaliwal, president of CO ACEP and assistant medical director at SkyRidge Medical Center
- Alyssa Dinberg, COVID-19 recovery coordinator for Clear Creek County
- Steve Foreman, managing director for LK Capital
- Alan Frosh, co-owner and chief community officer for the Tattered Cover Book Store
- Rodney Gullatte Jr., CEO of Firma IT Solutions
- Micah Gurard-Levin, senior manager for community relations and corporate responsibility for Liberty Global
- Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power
- Erin Karney, industry advancement director for the Colorado Cattlemen's Association
- John Karns, senior investment advisor for PNC Bank
- Jessica Kelleher, director for recovered energy generation for Ormat Technologies
- Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the National Institute for Social Impact
- Caitlyn Love, vendor launch analyst for Pax8
- Michael Macklin, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce development for the Colorado Community College System
- Shivam Malhotra, president of Malhotra Investments Inc.
- Shawn Martini, vice president of advocacy for the Colorado Farm Bureau
- Susan McFaddin, founder and president of 7 Generations LLC
- Margaret Medellin, deputy manager of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for the city and county of Denver
- Kara Penn, principal and owner of Mission Spark
- Elizabeth Perez, vice president of the Hospital Services Group for DaVita Inc
- Jessie Pocock, executive director of Inside Out Youth Services
- Melanie Ulle, CEO of Philanthropy Expert
- Leif Ullman, president of Ullman Technologies
- Elijah Veenendaal, director of state government affairs for Verizon
- Deborah Walker, director of strategic partnerships for The Independence Center
- Jana Watson-Capps, principal at Jana Watson-Capps and Associates LLC
- Paul Wiggins, consulting configuration manager for Raytheon Technologies