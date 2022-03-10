Housing inventory in Colorado Springs is shrinking even further. February saw a 13.5 percent decrease in new single-family listings year-over-year — pushing up prices along with appraisal gap coverages and escalation clauses.
The one-year change in price was 16 percent, and there was a 20.2 percent drop in active properties across all property types.
With the inventory of active listings down 40 percent to more than 70 percent in markets across the state compared to a year ago, potential home buyers are facing record-setting appreciation and median pricing in the face of all-time lows in active listings and months supply of inventory, according to the February 2022 Housing Reports from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
Despite a month filled with inflation concerns, the invasion of Ukraine, and rising prices for basic commodities, the fundamental elements of supply and demand continued to dominate housing inventory and pricing across Colorado, the report said.
Looking statewide, the median price for a single-family home jumped nearly 7 percent from January to February and now sits at $555,540 — a $90,000 increase over the same time last year.
The townhome/condo market also tapped a new median pricing high in February at $402,390, up 17 percent from February 2021.
The report also found:
• In Denver County, from January to February of this year, the median price for a single-family home in Denver County jumped from $575,000 to $659,000 — an increase of $84,000 or 14.6 percent in just 30 days. That’s a bigger increase than the market saw during all of 2016. In addition, the listing-to-sold-price ratio also broke a record, month-over-month, at 106.3 percent.
• In Pueblo, the median price crossed over the $300,000 mark in February to $301,000, up 2 percent from 2021. Sellers are getting 100 percent of the list price. New construction remains strong, with 115 permits issued in the first two months of 2022.