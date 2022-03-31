Metronet will build a $130 million fiber internet network in Colorado Springs, company and city officials announced March 31.
The Indiana-based fiber optic telecommunications company will be the third in the city to start construction on fiber internet infrastructure, which will give residents access to gig-speed internet.
In January, Colorado Springs Utilities announced a citywide project to build its own fiber network and lease excess capabilities to private internet service providers, and Underline Infrastructure Inc., a company that designs and builds open access fiber networks, started its own construction in October 2021.
What makes Metronet different from these projects is the company serves as both the builder of the fiber infrastructure and the internet service provider, or ISP, said Metronet CEO John Cinelli. Underline gives residential and business customers access to several different ISPs through an online marketplace, and Springs Utilities will lease its infrastructure to a handful of ISPs, including Ting Internet, its “anchor tenant.”
Cinelli said Metronet’s structure eliminates some “gaps” that exist by having separate firms in charge of building the fiber network and delivering internet access to customers.
“We think that guarantees the quality of service,” Cinelli said. “If somebody’s building infrastructure and somebody’s providing [internet] services on top, there could be some gaps there. You can point the finger at us.”
Metronet’s build will be fully funded by private equity, including from the investment firms Oak Hill Capital Partners and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Cinelli said at a Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC event to announce the project.
“We're going to support this infrastructure completely on our dime,” Cinelli said.
Metronet has built out fiber network infrastructure in cities similar in size to the Springs in about two and a half years, and expects the Springs project to follow a similar timeline, Cinelli said. It hasn’t been determined where Metronet will begin to build, but a company press release said that construction will begin “in the coming weeks” and an initial batch of residents will have access to Metronet internet in 2022.
Mayor John Suthers said the city is “so pleased to add another tech company to our growing portfolio of internet providers.
“I'd be remiss not to point out that Colorado Springs was chosen over other Colorado cities as the first home for Metronet in our state, and we're really pleased that you did so,” Suthers said.
Underline, which is currently building its fiber infrastructure in parts of Downtown and in the City of Fountain, announced March 30 that its Fountain construction will start this spring, after the company signed agreements with city officials. The Fountain project, which was sought out by the city in 2020 to bring fiber internet access to residents, will “deliver true competition and choice” to customers, an Underline press release said.
Underline will become available to all homes and businesses in the City of Fountain’s electric service area, Mayor Sharon Thompson said in the release. The company has also designed a “highly efficient network” to provide connectivity for City Hall, other city buildings and Fountain’s Utility Operations Center, the release said.
“This project specifically highlights the power of our open access networks to provide private, secure connections for municipal utilities; with our second market, weʼre proving whatʼs possible with a model so distinct from other offerings,” Underline CEO Bob Thompson said in the release.