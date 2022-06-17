Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs submitted petitions June 17 in favor of two ordinances permitting retail sales.
Anthony Carlson, campaign manager for Your Choice Colorado Springs, said the group turned in more than 2.5 times the number required to place the ordinances on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
“We needed to collect 19,245 signatures for each,” Carlson said. “We’re submitting more than 98,000 signatures between both of those efforts.”
The city opted out of the sale of recreational marijuana, also called retail marijuana, after Colorado voters approved Amendment 64 in 2012.
Now, 10 years post-legalization, both Carlson and Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council, think recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs is a product whose time has come.
Most medical marijuana store owners he’s talked to are in favor of recreational marijuana, and consumers are as well, Warf said.
“Folks are either driving to Pueblo or Denver to get reasonably priced product, or they’re paying two to three times the market rate and going to the Manitou stores,” he said. “I think the tide has shifted, and this is a great opportunity to pursue this and get it through.”
The prospect of recreational marijuana stores in Colorado Springs is one that has Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham very concerned.
Manitou’s two stores, which sell both recreational and medical marijuana, are an important source of revenue for the city, which levies a 10 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
That revenue has allowed Manitou to boost its capital improvement budget and complete projects such as flood control and repair of aging water and sewer pipes, Graham said.
While Graham thinks Manitou’s two stores primarily serve visitors to the city, “we would expect to see a significant dent in the marijuana money” if the Colorado Springs initiatives pass, he said.
THE INITIATIVES
Amendment 64 allowed local jurisdictions to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. In September 2014, Colorado Springs City Council voted against putting a retail marijuana question on the ballot. And in 2017, a petition by Citizens for Safer Neighborhoods failed.
The latest effort is spearheaded by a group called Your Choice Colorado Springs, which filed a petition initiative in February. The proposed language was approved by the Colorado Springs title board in March. The initiative subsequently was split in two, separating a tax measure from the enabling ordinance.
The enabling initiative would repeal the Colorado Springs' prohibition against recreational marijuana establishments and authorize medical marijuana stores to be licensed as retail stores.
The initiative would retain the city’s current cap on the number of locations, including medical marijuana centers, cultivation facilities and cannabis-infused product manufacturers. Since May 2017, the city has capped that number at 212 locations.
This means the initiative wouldn't create any new marijuana stores, but the city’s 118 existing medical marijuana stores could switch to recreational marijuana, remain medical marijuana centers or offer both products, Carlson said.
The second initiative would authorize a 5 percent tax on retail marijuana sales on top of any other retail sales taxes required by the city and state.
Revenue from the sales tax would be used for PTSD treatment programs for veterans, public safety programs and mental health services.
Proponents of the initiative estimate that Colorado Springs is losing $10 million to $15 million a year in sales tax revenue to neighboring communities that allow retail marijuana.
Read the full story in the June 17 edition of the Business Journal.