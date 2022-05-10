Colorado Springs has ranked No. 17 among best U.S. cities for remote workers in a new report from project management platform Teamwork.
Teamwork built its rankings based on the average monthly salary and cost of living in each city, factoring in expenses like rent for a one-bedroom apartment, meals at different types of restaurants and the price of a beer. In the Springs, Teamwork calculated the cost of living at about $1,773 per month and reported the average monthly salary is about $4,809.
The Springs outranked Denver, which placed 45th and was the only other Colorado city included in Teamwork’s results. The cost of living in Denver was calculated at nearly $2,212 per month and the average monthly salary was about $5,079.
Colorado Springs also ranked 11th among cities with the most hours of sunshine per year, with about 3,100 hours, according to Teamwork.