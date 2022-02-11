U.S. Space Command has joined the Catalyst Campus of Technology and Innovation and will open a new office at the Downtown Colorado Springs hub for businesses, organizations and government groups.
SPACECOM is the newest tenant at the campus, which welcomed U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of SPACECOM, on Feb. 10 to visit the command’s new space and announce the partnership, according to a press release from Catalyst Campus.
SPACECOM will be relocating some leaders who work on defense technologies integration and innovation to the campus, to collaborate with other defense-focused tenants on “space domain awareness” and surveillance, said Patrick Barrett, CEO of Catalyst Campus.
The campus is already home to groups from U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy and several defense companies, Barrett said. The military groups have established research and development labs at the campus, where they can work with private companies to develop technologies and solutions and accelerate defense capabilities, he said.
“What we do is we provide this end-to-end solution and process that allows innovation to be shepherded through, all the way until that capability is delivered to the warfighter,” Barrett said.
Having a location at the campus will give SPACECOM access to these collaborators in the defense industry and “help the warfighter defend against evolving threats to the space domain,” said the Catalyst Campus release.
