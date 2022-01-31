Space Foundation will host its annual program, State of Space 2022, at 11 a.m. Feb. 3. The fourth annual event will be hosted virtually and will stream on Space Foundation’s digital platform, Symposium 365. The program is presented at no cost, but registration is required: spacesymposium365.org/agenda/state-of-space-2022.
“Space is a critical infrastructure driving innovation for life here on Earth," Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said in a news release. "Today, there are more space-related activities happening here on Earth than in orbit around our planet. Those innovations are benefiting lives everywhere while expanding the reach and impact of the global space ecosystem. This year’s State of Space highlights how the diversity of thought, approaches and leadership are unfolding worldwide and making a difference.”
State of Space 2022 will feature five "distinctive viewpoints" from leaders highlighting "the dynamic changes and diversity of experiences that are within today’s space infrastructure."
Subjects and presenters include:
International space — Lisa Campbell, president, Canadian Space Agency
Insurance — Chris T.W. Kunstadter, global head of space, AXA XL
Business and investment — Eric Stallmer, executive vice president for government affairs and public policy, Voyager Space Holdings Inc.
Emerging industry leadership — Peter Beck, founder and CEO, Rocket Lab
Aerospace industry — Dr. Janet Kavandi, president, Sierra Space
Space Foundation, based in Colorado Springs, is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem.
For more information on State of Space 2022, visit spacesymposium365.org/agenda/state-of-space-2022.
