The U.S. Space Force expanded its University Partnership Program at the University of Colorado during a Memorandum of Understanding signing event Aug. 20.
Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson joined University of Colorado President Todd Saliman on the UCCS campus to sign the MOU.
“The state of Colorado and community of Colorado Springs have long been key members and supporters of the national security space enterprise, so it’s fitting for the Space Force to establish a formal partnership between the University of Colorado and the Space Force,” Thompson said in a news release.
Signing an MOU is only the first step in defining the partnership, the release said. The Space Force will now work with each university in the CU system to outline specific implementation milestones to meet the program’s four main goals:
1. Establish opportunities for world-class research, advanced academic degrees, and workforce and leadership development for USSF Guardians
2. Identify and pursue research areas of mutual interest with member universities, individually and collectively
3. Establish scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities for university students and ROTC cadets
4. Recruit and develop diverse officer, enlisted, and civilian Guardians with a particular focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics
“We’re thrilled the U.S. Space Force selected the University of Colorado for its University Partnership Program,” Saliman in the release. “Given Colorado’s aerospace and defense economy — the largest per capita in the nation — and CU’s broad array of related workforce and research capabilities, we’re excited to contribute to Space Force’s workforce and help advance our nation’s aerospace and national security capabilities.”
Thompson also highlighted the focus on ROTC scholarships and the hope to attract talent from geographic or cultural communities underrepresented in military service.
“The partnership with CU will not only advance space science and technology through research efforts, but it will also provide a path to higher education and workforce development,” Thompson said. “In order to protect the space capabilities America and the world rely on every day, we need the brightest minds working together in high-performing teams to drive innovative solutions.”
The CU system is the second university in the UPP, joining the University of North Dakota, which signed an MOU Aug. 9. The nine additional universities on track to join the partnership in fiscal year ’21 are:
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Howard University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- Purdue University
- University of Texas System (beginning with Austin and El Paso)
- University of Southern California
Universities were selected based on four criteria: the quality of STEM degree offerings and space-related research laboratories and initiatives; a robust ROTC program; a diverse student population; and degrees and programming designed to support military, veterans and their families in pursing higher education.