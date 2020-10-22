Southwest Airlines has announced that it will begin service at the Colorado Springs Airport during the first half of 2021.
Flight information and destinations were not announced but will be soon, according to a news release from COS.
“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our community and look forward to the positive economic and cultural impact it will have,” Mayor John Suthers said. “Whenever I have discussed air service in Colorado Springs with our citizens, they inevitably ask about Southwest Airlines.
“I want to thank all of our partners; Visit COS, the [Colorado Springs] Chamber & EDC, the Regional Air Service Task Force and the team at our airport for their collaboration and support in bringing Southwest Airlines to Colorado Springs,” Suthers said.
“We look forward to the announcement of fares and flights, to augmenting our strong tourism industry and to giving more people the opportunity to visit the Most Desirable City in America,” he said. “I am confident that our residents will support this new partner and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”
Southwest's hospitality, low fares, and customer-friendly policies mirror those values of COS, Colorado’s small airport
“As we bring Colorado Springs into the Southwest network, it will give travelers across the country more access to experience the region’s top destinations, education and training facilities, and providing new air service for travelers who have long-desired easy access to our expansive network,” said Jason Van Eaton, Southwest’s senior vice president of real estate and government affairs and executive ambassador to Colorado.
“We look forward to bringing our value, Customer-friendly policies, and our world famous Hospitality to the Pikes Peak Region as we expand our footprint across the state,” Van Eaton said.
Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper urged business and leisure travelers to consider Southwest flights when the airline begins service to and from COS.
“The arrival of Southwest Airlines means additional and more affordable options, making Colorado's small airport even more convenient and hassle-free,” Draper stated in an email. “Whether you are flying for leisure or business, we encourage you to #FlyCOS and — soon! — book your flights with Southwest Airlines.”