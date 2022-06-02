Southwest Airlines is suing state government officials over Colorado’s new paid sick leave requirements for employers, which the airline argues are unconstitutional, interfere with its existing collective bargaining agreements with worker unions, and will cause flight disruptions.
In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Colorado on May 27, Southwest said that The Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act imposes a “pervasive and comprehensive paid sick leave scheme on employers” that violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause, and will result in more flight delays and cancellations due to “sick-leave abuse.”
HFWA, which heightens sick leave requirements for employers particularly during public health emergencies like the COVID pandemic, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021 (COVID-related requirements started earlier in 2020).
Southwest operates out of Colorado Springs Airport and has flight crews and maintenance workers based at Denver International Airport. The airline said it has already been fined more than $1.3 million by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for being out of compliance with HFWA, and is seeking relief from the court for the fine and leave requirements, claiming that they would force Southwest to hire more employees and raise prices, according to the lawsuit.
HFWA requires employers to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works, for up to 48 hours per year, according to a description on the CDLE website. It also mandates that full-time employees get two weeks of paid leave for COVID-19 related absences, including if they’re exposed to or sick with the disease, or must care for a family member.
Under the law, employers cannot require proof of illness for paid, non-COVID-related sick leave unless an employee is absent for more than four consecutive days, and no documentation can be required for COVID-related absences, according to CDLE.
CDLE’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics investigated Southwest’s labor practices this year and in a March 18 citation wrote that the airline “has violated dozens of Colorado labor laws.” Violations of the HFWA mostly included Southwest denying COVID-related leave for employees, including those with a diagnosis and symptoms, according to the citation.
The airline “left thousands of employees without the paid sick leave that Colorado enacted to protect public health against the spread of infection when employees feel compelled to go to work — especially in high-contact and high-traffic enclosed spaces like airplanes and airports,” the citation states.
A spokesperson for Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said Weiser’s office “has no comment at this time.” Scott Moss, who is director of the Division of Labor Standards and Statistics is also a defendant. A CDLE spokesperson declined to comment and referred to the division's March citation.