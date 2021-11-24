Southwest Airlines began seasonal service to Houston and San Antonio from the Colorado Springs Airport on select dates in November, December, and January.
The inaugural flight to San Antonio departed Nov. 20 and the firs flight to Houston departed Nov. 23.
Seasonal flight schedule:
COS-HOU (12 flights):
Dates:
- Nov. 23, 24, 28, 29
- Dec. 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30
- Jan. 2, 3
Times:
COS-HOU: 4:55 p.m.-8:25 p.m.
HOU-COS: 4:50 p.m.-6:05 p.m.
COS-SAT (16 flights):
Dates:
- Nov 20,23,24,27,28,29
- Dec 18, 23,26,27,28,29,30
- Jan 1, 2, 3
Times:
COS-SAT: 3:50 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
SAT-HOU: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
