Skate in the Park kicks off for the season Friday, Nov. 11 and runs until Jan. 31.
The outdoor rink is in Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs, and welcomes an average of 22,000 people each season.
The grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 18, 4-6 p.m., with a free tree lighting ceremony and performance by U.S. Figure Skating athletes.
Skate in the Park admission is $10 per skater and includes skates. Children 4 and under are free with a paid adult. A $1 discount is available all season for patrons with a valid military or first responder ID.
Activities throughout the season include an opportunity to skate with the Air Force Falcons Hockey Team, Colorado College Tigers and U.S. Figure Skating. The full schedule, including hours and special events, is at DowntownCS.com/Skate.
Skate in the Park is a program of the City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and Downtown Colorado Springs.