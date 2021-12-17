The Myron Stratton Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant to fund a new collaboration between Silver Key Senior Services and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity focused on keeping seniors safely aging in place.
“The new Senior Home Modification program expands the missions of both organizations on safe housing with specific focus on helping seniors remain in their homes longer,” Jason DeaBueno, Silver Key’s president and CEO, said in a news release.
“We appreciate the support of the Myron Stratton Foundation Board to provide seed funding for this program with extraordinary potential,” said Kris Lewis, executive director/CEO of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, in the release.
"Housing, and in particular, senior housing, is at crisis stage in the Pikes Peak region," the release said. "Social determinants of health starts with safe, stable, and affordable housing. Silver Key and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity are excited to join forces in this first-time and innovative partnership."
Home safety and accessibility improvements, according to the release, "will range from interior grab bars, ADA-approved door handles and thresholds to exterior ramps, railings and roof repairs. Select recipients will also engage with Silver Key’s multiple wraparound services designed to keep seniors healthy, independent and safely living in a residence of their choice for as long as they are able, as they age. Program services will not be fully available until March 2022 after planning and processes are finalized between the organizations."
To learn more, visit silverkey.org or pikespeakhabitat.org.