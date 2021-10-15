UCCS announced David Siegel will be leading Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS as its new executive director effective January 2022.
"Siegel brings deep experience and connections with artists, art and cultural organizations, philanthropists and the wider Colorado Springs community," a UCCS-issued news release said. "As Executive Director, he will be charged with developing and encouraging cultural engagement on campus and throughout the Pikes Peak Region. He will work closely with the Visual and Performing Arts Department (VAPA) in the UCCS College of Letters, Arts & Sciences, Theatreworks, the Galleries of Contemporary Art as well as community arts organizations and partners."
Venkat Reddy, UCCS chancellor, said in the release, “The arts strengthen our community’s character, create connections between us and make Colorado Springs a better place to live. We are thrilled to welcome David to the UCCS community, where he will use his extensive experience in the arts to support the students in our academic arts programs as well as our professional programs and continue to position the Ent Center as a key asset for our community.”
Siegel most recently served as CEO of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation. Phil Kendall, board president of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation said in the release, “David brought great insight, poise, and creativity to the Bee Vradenburg Foundation. During his time with the foundation, David helped establish more reliable public sector support for the arts, implemented a comprehensive strategy to advance racial equity at the foundation, and guided more than $1.2 million in grant funding to support local arts organizations. We are sorry to see David leave but celebrate his appointment as executive director at the Ent Center for the Arts where he will continue to champion the arts in the Pikes Peak region.”
Siegel is a musician who actively performs with several ensembles. He holds a degree in violin performance from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City.
Siegel is chairman of the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board and is a past president of Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region Board of Directors. He currently serves on the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Board of Directors, the Lodging and Automobile Rental Tax Committee, the Colorado Springs Public Art Commission, and, the release said, Siegel co-chairs a statewide affinity group of arts funders and philanthropists.