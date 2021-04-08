Sen. John Hickenlooper helped celebrate National Beer Day on Wednesday, April 7, by visiting Colorado Springs brewery Atrevida Beer Co., where he described how $28.6 billion in relief funds approved by Congress will help local bars, breweries and restaurants rebound from the pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, earmarked the funds specifically for food and drink establishments from a pool of $1.9 trillion. The stimulus plan, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is meant to help the country’s economy rebound following mandated economic shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hickenlooper appeared at the local brewery Wednesday afternoon to explain how funds will help food and drink establishments bounce back after many ended 2020 in the red.
“Grants distributed under this fund are flexible and can be used for expenses in addition to payroll, such as mortgage, rent, supplies, and construction — for example, if a restaurant incurred costs to expand outdoor seating …,” reads a press release sent by the senator’s office before the press conference.
Eligible businesses will soon be able to submit applications to gain access to financial support. More information on the stimulus program can be found at bit.ly/39S9E2o.