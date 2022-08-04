The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has launched a new online process for businesses to file periodic reports.
The new process is easy to use, intuitive, and provides help to filers on each page while using customer-friendly language, the Secretary of State’s Office says. This new tool is available to business entities filing periodic reports starting today.
“Opening, owning, and growing a business is challenging,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Making it easier for Coloradans to file required reports allows them more time to focus on their businesses.”
Reporting entities such as Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), corporations, nonprofits and foreign entities are required to file a periodic report each year to the Secretary of State’s office. The report allows entities to update their principal office address and registered agent information and helps ensure current information about Colorado businesses is available to the public.
The new tool, which was designed with feedback from businesses in Colorado, works across different electronic devices and allows business agents to keep up to date with reminders to file the report via email or text message.
Learn more about Periodic Reports here, and find a summary of services offered by the Secretary of State’s Office for businesses here.