Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Office is adopting new rules to boost access to notary services for deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind people.
The new amendment to Notary Program Rule 2.3 authorizes the use of interpreters during notarial acts, and was permanently adopted following an Aug. 16 public rulemaking hearing conducted in-person and virtually.
“This rule change is an important step in increasing access to notary services for people with hearing difficulties,” said Griswold. “As Secretary of State, I will always ensure every Coloradan has equal access to notary services in our state.”
The adopted amendments to Notary Program Rule 2.3 clarify the exception that authorizes the use of an interpreter for deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind individuals during notarial acts, and state:
An interpreter for the deaf, hard of hearing, or deafblind individuals must hold either: a valid certification issued by the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, Inc. or successor entity, or a valid certification for sign language interpretation approved by the Colorado Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind.
An interpreter must not have a disqualifying interest. An interpreter has a disqualifying interest in a record if:
the interpreter or the interpreter’s spouse, partner in a civil union, ancestor, descendent, or sibling is a party to or is named in the record that is to be notarized; or
the interpreter or the interpreter’s spouse or partner in a civil union may receive directly, and as a proximate result of the notarization, any advantage, right, title, interest, cash, or property exceeding in value the sum of any fee for interpreter services.
Read the notice of adoption here. More information on the rulemaking process is here. An audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing is here.
These rules will become permanently effective 20 days after publication in the Colorado Register.