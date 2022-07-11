Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold convened a public meeting July 11 to establish the random seed for the 2022 Primary Election Bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit.
A random seed is a randomly generated number consisting of at least 20 digits that’s used to generate a random number sequence to select ballot cards or batches of ballot cards for audit. With a risk-limiting audit, or RLA, the Secretary of State’s office can determine “that there is a high probability that the reported winners accurately reflect how voters marked their ballots,” according to its website.
“Bipartisan Risk Limiting Audits are one of Colorado’s many tools to ensure our elections are secure and accurate,” Griswold said in a news release. “Colorado remains the safest state in which to cast a ballot, and the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit is a critical piece in helping ensure that.”
At the July 11 meeting, 20 individual 10-sided dice were rolled, establishing each digit of a 20-digit random seed. The voting systems team then entered the random seed into a pseudo-random number generator incorporated in the Secretary of State’s open-source RLA software. The Secretary of State’s Office explains this process results in a selection of individual ballots for each county to examine and audit, which is both truly random and replicable, thus ensuring the statistical validity of the audit.
The random seed established at the RLA public meeting has been published on the Audit Center of the Secretary of State’s website and is as follows:
On July 1, the Secretary of State’s office selected the statewide and countywide target contests for the 2022 Primary Election RLA. The complete list of target contests is available on the Audit Center.
The state is using Colorado RLA Software Version 2.3.70.1. The open-source code for the software can be found at https://github.com/cdos-rla/colorado-rla#start-of-content.
Risk-limiting audits are considered by election experts to be the highest standard post-election audits.