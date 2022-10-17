With the 2022 General Election looming, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has appointed an election supervisor for Pueblo County, following multiple mistakes by that county’s clerk and recorder — and his office — during the primary.
Griswold, a Democrat, appointed Teak Simonton as election supervisor after mistakes by Democratic Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz “resulted in voter confusion and the need to distribute replacement ballots to thousands of Pueblo voters,” according to a news release from Griswold’s office.
Griswold said she had appointed Simonton, a professional election administrator, because “every eligible Coloradan — Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike — has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections. Starting today, Simonton will monitor all of Pueblo County’s decisions and actions related to the administration of the 2022 General Election.
According to Griswold’s office, the errors made during the primary included sending ballots with the incorrect Colorado House race to voters in Pueblo County’s Precinct 209; the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office also omitted the County Commissioner District 3 race from a substantial number of ballots mailed to voters in Pueblo during the primary.
And on the afternoon of Oct. 14, the Pueblo County Clerk alerted the Department of State of a misprint on the General Election ballots in Pueblo County. The ballots include a tear-off tab at the top of the ballot that says “Official Primary Election Ballot,” even though the rest of the ballot makes clear that it is actually the ballot for the General Election. Because the misprint on the tear-off tab does not affect the legal validity of the ballot and is not legally required — and because it’s not feasible to print new ballots in time — Pueblo voters will still receive these ballots.
The election supervisor will be on site throughout the election to help Pueblo County in mitigate these errors, and prevent any more — and to help the county meet its duties and obligations under state and federal law.
Simonton previously served as the Clerk and Recorder for Eagle County and worked in various leadership roles for the Colorado County Clerks Association. Simonton also served as an Election Supervisor for Mesa County in 2020 and provided support in Alamosa County in 2021 and 2022.
It’s not the first time Griswold has appointed an election supervisor. Last year, she appointed an election supervisor in Mesa County after Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican and a vocal election conspiracy theorist, compromised her county's voting equipment. Peters has been charged with seven felonies and three misdemeanors over the breach, and faces trial next year.
During the 2022 primary, Griswold appointed election supervisors in Elbert County after Clerk Dallas Schroeder, also a Republican, violated Colorado Elections Rules by giving unauthorized individuals copies of images of the county’s voting system hard drives. Griswold also sent additional support to Mesa County and Alamosa County during the 2022 Primary.
Griswold’s statement said the Secretary of State’s Office “will continue to work closely with all 64 counties to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2022 General Election and protect the right to vote.”