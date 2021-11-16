A second public meeting to discuss the future of City Auditorium is planned from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 16 at City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. The meeting is free to attend.
"The public is invited to help inspire and shape the future of the City Auditorium during the second of several Community Meetings," a news release said, adding the project team will provide attendees with an update on their vision for City Auditorium and answer community questions during the first hour. "During the second hour, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in small group discussions on the architectural / historical aspects of the project, programming, and community involvement in the volunteering effort," the release said.
"The City of Colorado Springs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective (Cultural Collective) to explore the viability of its proposal for pro-active operation and professional management of the City Auditorium," according to the release. "The Cultural Collective was selected by the City of Colorado Springs as the preferred proposal to address a gap for practice and performance venues, programs, and education suitable to smaller cultural organizations in need of affordable mid-size venues and creative workspaces, a role which a revitalized City Auditorium could fill." The release adds that the MOU does not include transfer of ownership of the City Auditorium property.
"A transfer of ownership would follow a successful due diligence period as part of a final award agreement and must comply with the City of Colorado Springs Procedure Manual for the Acquisition and Disposition of Real Property Interests," the release said.
“Our vision is to renovate, restore and revitalize the City Auditorium in support of a cultural city center affording access to all residents and that will assure preserving the history and public use of the auditorium for the next 100 years,” said Cultural Collective CEO Linda Weise. “Our proposal will provide much-needed maintenance, safety improvements, ADA compliance, interior finish and acoustical upgrades, as well as mechanical, plumbing, electrical and structural system renovations.”
Meeting parking is available:
- Lot at south side of the City Auditorium
- On-street open parking and on-street meters
- Nearest City Parking Garages: 127 E. Kiowa St./Nevada Ave., & 130 S. Nevada Ave./Colorado Ave.
For more information, visit communityculturalcollective.org.