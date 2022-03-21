The Colorado Springs Business Journal held its third annual Superintendents Panel on March 17, where the leaders of area school districts shared how they are navigating the lingering challenges of the COVID pandemic and balancing today’s heightened school board politics with the interests of students, among other topics.
The six panelists emphasized that when building relationships with school board members, it’s important to put politics aside, identify areas where the board has common ground and prioritize students in decision-making.
Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent of Harrison School District 2, did not mince words when she said every decision in her district is and should be based on what’s best for the children in D2 schools.
“It's going to make some adults uncomfortable, and we're okay with that,” Birhanzel said. “At the end of the day, to me, there’s not even a question, because I need to make sure what we do is the best for kids. I work with a great school board who understands that and will hold me accountable for those best decisions, even if they don't agree.”
Keith Owen, superintendent of Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, similarly said that “sometimes there's a conflict between what’s best for staff and what's best for kids, and we are always going to take the path of what’s best for kids.”
Peter Hilts, chief education officer of Falcon School District 49, stressed the importance of finding central goals and ideas that board members agree on.
Hilts said he’s worked under 14 different school boards in his nine years as an executive for the district. D49’s Board of Education meetings have recently been loaded with political conflict over how race and racism are taught to children and mask-wearing in schools.
“Every time somebody leaves or is elected, that changes the composition [of the board],” Hilts said during last week’s panel. “They bring to it their own character and values and vision for the community. I try to start by respecting that, and then seeing if there is a center where everybody has something that they believe in. I have yet to find a board that could disagree about everything.”
Kevin Duren, who is in his first year as superintendent of Widefield School District 3, asked for business leaders’ help to solve a shortage in the district of new teacher applicants, after the pandemic “changed the shape and the the mindset of educators and education.”
“It's been a struggle for us to kind of recoup the pathway in the pipeline of new applicants,” Duren said. “We are going on nationwide searches, doing job fairs. We are in 25 different states.”
Duren acknowledged that businesses are having similar issues finding qualified and willing people to fill the workforce, and said his district’s Career and Technical Education opportunities work to address shortages. All panelists talked about their schools’ CTE programs, in response to a question about how curricula “prepare students for the workforce of today.”
The CTE programs mostly focus on skills needed for careers in manual professions, like construction and manufacturing.
“The middle schoolers in the CTE program are walking over and learning from the high school students,” said Dr. Elizabeth Domangue, superintendent of Manitou Springs School District 14, who referenced the district’s partnership with the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs. “It's quite remarkable.
That is a testament to the quality of our schools in our county,” she added. “You can't beat the quality of public education in El Paso County.”
Duren spoke about D3’s partnership with the MiLL, or Manufacturing Industry Learning Labs, which is a multi-district training center where students learn welding, electrical, plumbing and construction trades.
“All of these areas are places where we want to get students their certifications, even before they get their diploma,” Duren said.
“…We can all get ready or get our students ready for college, but there's a lot of steps for us to get those same students ready for the workforce and to be ready for your stage of learning once we pass them off to you,” he said, speaking to the business leaders in attendance at the panel.
Hilts said there needs to be a shift from saying “college or career” to “college and career” to move beyond a binary option for students’ post-graduate paths.
Dr. David Peak, superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, said although 85 percent of the students in his district do go on to a four-year college or university, the district is working on students’ opportunities for workplace internships to expand their career-applicable skills.
“Even though the majority of students are headed in that direction of a four-year college or university, we're finding that this is helping to broaden their experiences, their exposure to what they might want to pursue, or maybe choose a different path than the traditional four-year school,” Peak said.
The Business Journal was unable to ask every question submitted to the panel. We reached out to the participants for additional Q&A responses, which can be found below and will be added throughout the week.
Will your district participate in the next Healthy Kids Survey and how will you help supplement the data for current needs as our county will not be represented this year?
Kevin Duren, superintendent, Widefield School District 3: District 3 opted out of the Healthy Kids Survey for this year. Due to growing concerns over continuous requests of instructional time, student and teacher absences, learning loss and the political perception of the survey, it is best that we do not engage in the survey this year. We continuously collect data from the additional social workers, counselors and psychologists to give us updates on the growing mental health concerns that we are addressing.
Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent, Harrison School District 2: Our District has not participated because we survey our students annually on various topics. We are all aware of the increase in concerning behaviors that all students in the Pikes Peak Region have experienced during the pandemic (mental health, substance abuse, increased Safe2Tell reports, and social media issues that are hurtful to students and disruptive to schools). Area Superintendents are working with the Mayor to address these challenges as they impact all our Districts.
You mentioned what you are doing to prepare students for the workforce. What are you doing to help them manage finances?
Duren: WSD3 currently offers a Personal Financial Literacy course that satisfies a math credit. This is an upperclassmen level course and is meant to supplement student's knowledge of basic mathematics and life skills. Students taking courses in our vocational center also have access to an online financial literacy class which prepares students for workforce readiness.
Birhanzel: We are currently working with Junior Achievement to expand our partnership and bring their interactive Finance Park experience into our District so that all middle school students in the District can participate in this 13-lesson series on financial literacy. Additionally, through our partnership with Pikes Peak United Way, we are offering a series of Family Dinners featuring engaging speakers on Financial Literacy for Families.
With all the conflict in our community, our state, and our country — what do you think is the biggest issue facing you, those who are responsible for educating our children? What are you doing about it?
Duren: Education is being manipulated into the political division that currently exists in our community. This continues to impact the classroom directly by adding additional stress to teachers while building negative connotations on the profession as a whole. Although we can't change society, we can develop stronger cultures within each of our schools to offset the growing noise and narrative of public education. As we look forward, we must commit to a campaign of information that allows the community to see what great programs and opportunities our students enjoy. This will hopefully aid in creating the narrative of our schools rather than waiting for politics to create it.
Birhanzel: We are proactive and intentional in supporting our students. We host community conversations with multiple stakeholders to help address concerns we see in our schools or communities. We are honored to have invested and involved community members and partner organizations in coming side by side with the District to improve our school district and our community.
What can we do as community members, both inside and outside the districts, to support the success of the students, staff and community inside your districts?
Duren: There are 3 arms to education; teachers, parents and community. The community is the third and most forgotten arm of educating students. Our district creates multiple "outreach" opportunities for the community, business and industry partners to stay informed and involved. As we create community meetings, please stay involved and engage in the discussions. As we put out community surveys, please take time to fill them out. As we hold events, please participate. Also, please consider internships for our hard working students to stay involved in the workforce.
Birhanzel: There are so many opportunities for people to get involved. You can talk with a student, a public-school employee, or visit your neighborhood schools and ask them how you can support them. I recommend you get involved with COSILoveYou (our community partner) to support a local school. If you cannot get connected with a school, reach out and let the district office help connect you.
Could you discuss the role of Gay Student Associations and how students can feel safe participating?
Duren: Diversity clubs exist in all of our junior high and high school buildings. These groups allow students to establish a safe place where they are able to discuss their successes, challenges and express their voice. These groups are held in a cooperating teacher's classroom where discussions can be moderated and supervised to support inclusive ideas and discourse.
Birhanzel: In HSD2, we value diversity and see it as a genuine strength. Our Clubs and affiliated student groups are a place for all students to feel included and safe. We find that our students and staff are very supportive of each other, and feeling safe to participate is something we strive to achieve.
You talked a great deal about what you do for all students, but how does that include students with disabilities, including those with significant needs, being successful post K-12?
Duren: Our special needs programs are robust and support students and families with life-skills and work-based experiences well until students turn 21. We partner with the local Goodwill and other agencies to connect students to partnerships that will continue to grow their skills and build independence. Parents are given supports throughout this process in order to develop a list of resources which allow students to work towards their goals. Widefield has strong partnerships with the local park and recreation center. This allows us to build and expand our programs into after-school and summer opportunities.
Birhanzel: We are expanding our program services for students with disabilities and those with significant needs. A few years ago, we expanded our autism programming, creating specialized classrooms with a continuum of services. This year, we opened new ABA clinics in our schools, hiring BCBAs and RBTs to provide individualized services to students during the school day. By bringing these programs into our schools, it allows all students access instead of relying on parents to take their children to outside private service providers that often come with a financial burden for families and cause students to miss school. We also provide transition programming for students 18-21 to help them learn life skills necessary for independent living after they graduate high school.