The Colorado Small Business Development Center’s TechSource: Commercialization program is launching an innovative new pilot program, Red Team Review, on Jan. 7.
The program will provide professional guidance and a final review of a company’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer proposal prior to submitting it to the participating federal agency.
SBIR and SBTT are highly competitive programs that encourage small businesses to engage in federal research/research & development with the potential for commercialization.
The Red Team of SBDC specialists is led by Stephanie Amend, managing partner of Arrowhead Solutions, a govIRG company.
The team will first provide guidance on proposal preparation, offer tools and templates, and finally, take the perspective of the agency and apply evaluation criteria articulated in the agency's Funding Opportunity Announcement through a Red Team review. This allows the proposal to be seen with fresh eyes.
The Red Team Review program will be divided into three rounds throughout 2022 to focus on three separate agency FOAs:
- Round 1: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Round 2: Department of Defense
- Round 3: National Science Foundation
Each round will include the following:
- Proposal preparation workshop: This one-hour webinar will cover agency-specific information including registration, FOA content, a checklist of what to prepare, strategies on budgeting and more. This webinar is required for all program participants.
- Tools and templates: After the webinar, participants will receive agency-specific tools, templates and guides in order to prepare their proposals.
- Red Team review: Participants will submit their proposal draft and will receive a thorough Red Team review by SBDC specialists. The specialists will review the team’s comments with the participant during a one-hour virtual meeting.
Applications for the first round of this program will be open Jan. 7-13.
All applicants are encouraged to attend the proposal preparation workshop from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 19.
For more information and to sign up to receive a notification when applications open for each round, visit the program webpage.
