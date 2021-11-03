Veteran entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business are invited to attend the 14th Annual Veterans Small Business Conference from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The conference will be presented online and in person at the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.
The event is presented by Pikes Peak National Bank and hosted by the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. Cost is $10, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages.
The conference will offer training, resources and networking opportunities. Attendees will learn how to use their skills to lay the foundation of a successful business. Those who already own a business can explore options to grow their current operation through government contracting, improved marketing, certifications and more.
Keynote speakers include Luchal Lucas, Luchal’s Gourmet Catering; Robin Roberts, president and CEO, Pikes Peak National Bank; and Todd Baldwin, Red Leg Brewery.
Workshop tracks include marketing, pandemic adaptation and growth.
The marketing track will cover:
- Google Analytics: track and analyze website traffic, and how to implement thoughtful changes to positively impact your website and digital marketing
- Building your website and digital assets: website options for businesses, whether you should build your own site or hire a website developer, and the importance of other digital assets
- Attracting media and attention: what to say to your target audience, how to identify and build relationships with relevant news media and social platforms, how to create content using consistent branding and how to pitch stories to get more customers.
The pandemic adaptation track will cover:
- Supply chains: effective supply chain management
- Retaining employees: understanding the needs of your changing business and how to ensure that you have the best team to grow stronger than ever
- Managing COVID funding: Options for small business funding, how to find it and how to apply, including current SBA programs and potential programs in the future
The growth track will cover:
- State of the workforce: Current statistics on the labor force, programs available at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and how to be proactive as a small business owner
- Legislation and regulations: The post-pandemic legislative landscape, what you should keep an eye on in 2022 and impacts on small businesses
- Cybersecurity: Understand how your business may be at risk of a cyber attack and what you can do to protect your customers and assets.
For more information and to register, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/vets.