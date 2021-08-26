The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that, due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, a moratorium will be placed on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program. The moratorium was effective Aug. 25 and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between Aug. 25, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.
“The SBA is committed to finding innovative ways to assist small businesses, particularly small disadvantaged businesses that have been historically underserved,” Bibi Hidalgo, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Government Contracting and Business Development, said in a news release. “This change to the SBA’s 8(a) program — our flagship contracting program born out of the Civil Rights movement — will help small businesses continue to drive our economic recovery and position themselves at the forefront of our nation’s reimagined economy.”
During the moratorium, any 8(a) Program participant seeking an 8(a) construction contract (either on a sole source or competitive basis) will not be required to have or establish a bona fide place of business in any specific geographic location, the SBA-issued release said. For purposes of 8(a) construction procurements, a bona fide place of business means a location where a participant regularly maintains an office that employs at least one full-time individual within the appropriate geographical boundary. The term does not include construction trailers or other temporary construction sites, according to the SBA.
"The SBA believes this modification to the 8(a) Program will make it easier for small disadvantaged businesses to be eligible to be awarded 8(a) construction contracts," the release said.
Firms participating in the 8(a) Program can email questions to their local servicing District Office or click here for more information.