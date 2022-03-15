The U.S. Small Business Administration is extending its deferment on COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayments from 24 to 30 months, starting from the date small business owners get their loans, the SBA announced March 15.
Principal and interest payments on existing COVID EIDL loans will be deferred for loans approved in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — however, interest will accrue during the deferment. The SBA stopped accepting new loan applications on Jan. 1.
The low-interest federal loan program, created to help small businesses stay afloat financially amid the economic impact of the pandemic, has so far provided more than $351 billion in relief to 3.9 million borrowers, an SBA news release said.
The deferment extension will give small business owners more time to manage their finances as new COVID-19 variants, supply chain issues and inflation continue to disrupt the country’s economic recovery.
“This extended principal and interest deferment will provide financial relief to millions of small business owners — particularly those hardest-hit by the pandemic and related marketplace challenges — so they can continue to pivot, adapt, and grow,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in the release.