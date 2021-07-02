The United States Small Business Administration announced its extended application deadline for its Community Navigator Pilot Program. The administration will accept proposal submissions through July 23, with award decisions anticipated by September.
"This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach our nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans," an SBA-issued news release said.
“As SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman reinforces, we have to meet small businesses where they are," Mark Madrid, SBA associate administrator for the Office for Entrepreneurial Development, said in the release. "This program is designed to empower a hyperlocal approach through a national network of community navigators who are on the ground truly connecting, empathizing and tailoring solutions for our small businesses during critical recovery. This bold effort underscores our agency’s commitment to advance equity and bolster an ecosystem in which small businesses continue to apply for the diverse suite of SBA resources, services, and/or programs throughout various stages of business recovery, growth, scale, and/or maturity.”
The Community Navigator Program aims to revitalize small businesses through a Hub and Spoke “Navigator” featuring a lead “Hub” — at the center of a network of “Spoke” organizations that deploy trusted community advocates to work with small businesses during recovery, the release said.
"These networks leverage the business development expertise of the central hub organization and the community credibility of spoke organizations to better connect critical resources with small businesses, with the priority focus on those owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals," the release added.
“Inclusion and access continue to be among the most important priorities for aiding small business through recovery. Our underrepresented, women and Native American businesses need our support now to grow and strengthen our economy. Community Navigators is about connecting and rebuilding community to ensure more American small businesses survive and thrive,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, SBA assistant administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership.
Competitive grant awards will range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period. To apply, click here: Funding Opportunity Number CNP-2021-01.
Performance periods are projected to commence in September 2021. Those eligible to apply must meet and demonstrate abilities to support requirements of this funding opportunity.
For more information on the Community Navigators Initiative, visit sba.gov/navigators.