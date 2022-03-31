The Biden Administration is expanding a U.S. Small Business Administration pilot program that boosts access to capital for low-income borrowers and those from underserved communities.
The SBA’s Community Advantage loan program is a key tool for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Community Development Companies (CDCs), microlenders and other critical mission-based lending partners. Vice President Kamala Harris and Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA, announced expansion and reforms for the Community Advantage program March 30.
Guzman said the changes to the Community Advantage program would "improve access to capital for more American entrepreneurs," and reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus on “removing historic inequities and barriers that have limited economic growth for all.”
Under the reforms, the SBA will:
Extend the pilot program to September 30, 2024
Lift the four-year lender moratorium, opening up a critical capital program to more mission-based lenders across the country.
Increase the maximum loan size: The new expanded number of lenders will be allowed to access the SBA’s 7(a) government-guaranteed loan program at lending levels up to $350,000 — up from the current levels of $250,000.
Remove the restrictions that can keep individuals with criminal backgrounds from accessing the Community Advantage program.
Simplify underwriting and collateral requirements for borrowers and lenders, including increasing the maximum unsecured loan size from $25,000 to $50,000, removing barriers that disproportionately impact underserved borrowers.
Introduce additional abilities for lenders to make revolvers and lines of credit, interest-only periods, and other loan modifications that meet borrowers where they are to best serve their capital needs.
Redefine packaging fee guidelines to better enable CDFIs, CDCs, and mission lenders participating in the Community Advantage program to scale and increase volume to underserved communities
The Community Advantage program was launched during the Obama-Biden Administration and was originally set to expire in September 2022.