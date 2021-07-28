The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded more than $7.5 billion in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants to more than 10,000 live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits and venues, and applications for these grants are still being accepted.
As of July 26, 233 venues had received more than $155 million in small venue operators grants.
The grant program is designed to assist in getting the nation’s cultural institutions, which are critical to the economy and were among the first to close, back on track. Eligible recipients include live venue operators or promoters, live performing arts organization operators, talent representatives, motion picture theater operators, museum operators and theatrical producers.
The SBA worked closely with the White House and other federal partners to process applications faster after the first two weeks of awards did not set the pace needed for this emergency funding.
While more work is still needed to help businesses recover from the pandemic, the SBA took swift action to expeditiously process loans for these grants and get funding into the hands of hard-hit operators.
“After making improvements to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, the SBA is now delivering money quickly, efficiently and fairly to highly impacted small businesses and venue operators that are critical to America’s cultural fabric and local economies,” SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said.
“America’s small businesses can rest assured that the SBA will continue to work around the clock to provide the relief that is needed to revitalize local economies and build back better from the pandemic and economic crisis.”
The SBA has gone from awarding just over 100 shuttered venue operators grants on June 10 to more than 10,000 to date, helping venues reopen and stay open.
More than two-thirds of the awards have gone to venues with fewer than 10 employees.
The SVOG portal remains open and funding is still available for all eligible applicants.
SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET to provide technical assistance with the SVOG application portal and can be reached at 1-800-659-2955.
SBA’s resource partners, including SCORE Mentors, Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers and Veterans Business Outreach Centers, are available to provide entities with individual guidance on their applications.
Applicants can find a local resource partner via a ZIP code search at sba.gov/local-assistance.
For weekly SVOG funding data reports, visit sba.gov/svog.