Colorado Springs combined sales and use tax collections topped $14.845 million in March, an increase of 18.54 percent over revenue collected in February, according to the latest report from the city's finance department.
For the year to date, combined sales and use tax collections are running 13.91 percent above last year for the same period.
Collections of the 2 percent combined sales and use taxes reflect business activity in the previous month, as well as deferred payments from previous months.
Industries that showed the largest year-over-year increase in sales tax collections were miscellaneous retail, 60.26 percent; building materials, 41.22 percent, and commercial machines, 36.33 percent.
Industries with the largest monthly percentage decrease in sales tax collections were hotels and motels, down 35.13 percent; and clothing, down 7.61 percent.
Revenue from the combined sales and use taxes accrues to the General Fund and is used for city operations such as police, fire, street repairs and park maintenance.
Collections of the combined lodger’s and auto rental, or LART tax, declined 19.6 percent for the month and 19.27 percent for the year to date. The combined tax is used to attract visitors and enhance the region’s economy.
Separately, collections of the 2 percent lodger’s tax dropped 19.99 percent for the month and 19.17 percent for the year to date. Collections of the 1 percent tax on auto rentals declined 16.23 percent for the month and 20.15 percent for the year to date.
Collections of the 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks tax increased by just 0.16 percent, but collections of the tax grew 18.54 percent compared with the same month of 2020, according to the report.
