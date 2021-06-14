Colorado Springs sales and use tax collections showed another big jump in May, increasing almost 58 percent over collections in May 2020 and up 31.39 percent for the first for months of this year.
According Senior Budget Analyst Sarah Freier, “if we compare 2021 collections to 2019, we would still be up overall by 19 percent year-to-date.”
Collections of the combined 3 percent lodgers and auto rent tax increased a whopping 262.93 percent over the same month of 2020, but was still 6.79 percent below collections in May 2019.
LART tax revenue supports events that attract visitors to the Pikes Peak region, provide economic and cultural benefit, enhance quality of life and engage the community.
The 2 percent general fund sales and use tax is used for city operations such as police, fire, street repairs and park maintenance.
Collections of the sales and use tax in May amounted to $17,972,500, a 57.92 percent increase compared with May 2020.
General fund revenue has increased steadily since the beginning of the year. Collections in February were 9.61 percent higher than January 2020. In March, revenue grew 18.54 percent over the same month of 2020, and in April. collections increased by 42.36 percent over Aoril 2020.
Freier noted that May 2021 collections increase compared current revenue to the first full month of COVID-19 restrictions to restaurants, hotels and many retail establishments. The May report, which was issued June 11, covers the filing period ended April 30, 2021.
Industries with the largest percentage increase for the month included hotels and motels, up 847.56 percent over May 2020; clothing stores, up 413.54 percent; miscellaneous retail, up 136.13 percent and furniture, appliances and electronics, up 105.3 percent.
Sales tax collections from restaurants were up 97.97 percent over May 2020 and have increased 28.96 percent for the year to date. Auto dealers weren’t far behind, posting a sales tax revenue increase of 95.52 percent for the month and 39.86 percent for the year to date.
The commercial machines industry sowed the largest monthly decrease, down 17.19 percent.
Collections of the 0.1 percent Trails, Open Space and Parks Tax were up 57.92 percent in May from the same month of 2020.
The report can be viewed at coloradosprings.gov.