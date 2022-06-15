Colorado Springs sales and use tax collections climbed further in May, showing the strength of the local economy.
Revenue from the combined 2 percent sales and use tax was up 13.2 percent for the month as compared with May 2021, and up 10.87 percent for the year to date.
The sales and use tax revenue report, released June 14 by the city’s finance department, reflects May collections. Most of that represents business activity in April, but the figure also includes delinquent filings.
The report shows the city collected more than $20.3 million in May from the 2 percent combined sales and use tax, which funds city operations such as police, fire, street repairs and park maintenance. Net revenue for the year to date topped $74.9 million.
The monthly report breaks down sales tax collections by major industry, compared with the same month of the previous year. Industries with the largest monthly percentage increases in May were hotels and motels, with an 83 percent increase; business services, 46.8 percent; and furniture, appliances and electronics, 18.3 percent.
The industries where revenue fell most in May were medical marijuana, with a 41.4 percent decrease; and miscellaneous retail, which dropped 2.78 percent.
The 0.57 percent 2C2 road repair, maintenance and improvement tax yielded $5.799 million in revenue in May, a 13.16 percent increase over May 2021. Collections of the road tax are up 10.7 percent for the year to date.
The city’s 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks (TOPS) tax collections increased 13.2 percent in May, compared with May 2021, and are up 10.87 percent for the year to date.
Revenue from the combined 3 percent lodger’s and auto rental (LART) tax, which is used to attract visitors and enhance the region’s economy, jumped 90.96 percent in May month over month, and collections are up 58.6 percent for the year to date.
The complete report is on the city’s website, coloradosprings.gov.