Revenue from the city’s 2 percent combined sales and use tax continued to climb in June, up 7 percent for the month, as compared to June 2021, and 10 percent for the year to date.
Collections of the sales and use tax generated $19,674,396 in June. Sales and use tax collections support the city’s general fund, which is used for city operations such as police, fire, street repairs and park maintenance. The monthly report, released July 19 by the city’s finance department, reflects business activity that occurred in May, plus delinquent filings.
Industry sectors with the largest percentage increase in sales tax collections for the month were hotels and motels, which were up 42.5 percent over the same month of the previous year; auto dealers, up 15 percent; and building materials, up 14.9 percent.
Industries with the largest monthly decreases were medical marijuana, down 35.7 percent; department and discount stores, down 18.18 percent, and auto repair and leases, down 2.74 percent.
Revenue from the combined 2 percent lodger’s tax and 1 percent auto rental tax, which supports events that bring tourists to the Pikes Peak region, amounted to $880,964 in June, up 22.27 percent over June 2021 and 47.28 percent for the year to date.
Collections of the 2C/2C2 road tax in June amounted to $5,607,814, a 7 percent increase for the month and a 9.94 increase for the year to date.
Colorado Springs voters passed Issue 2C2 in November 2019, authorizing continuation of the road tax for 2021-2025, at a rate of 0.57 percent, reduced from 0.62 percent authorized by Issue 2C passed in November 2015 and collected in 2016-2020.
Collections of the 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks tax (TOPS) were $983,720 in June, a 7 percent increase for the month and a 10 percent increase for the year to date.
View the complete report at coloradosprings.gov.