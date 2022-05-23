Colorado Springs’ revenue from sales and use tax collections grew 7.9 percent for the month of April, compared with April 2021 — and increased 10 percent for the year to date.
The city collected more than $21.5 million in sales and use taxes, according to the April sales and use tax revenue report from the city’s finance department.
The sales and use tax revenue is used for city operations such as police, fire, street repairs and parks maintenance, and reflects business activity in the prior month but also may include delinquent filings.
In comparison with the prior year, sales tax collections from hotels and motels showed the greatest percentage increase of the city’s industry sectors. Revenue from that sector grew 61 percent in April.
Business services and utilities also showed strong growth in April, with increases of 58.24 percent and 45.38 percent, respectively.
Industries with the largest monthly percentage decrease were medical marijuana, down 43 percent; and grocery stores, down 12 percent.
The city’s combined 3.0 percent lodger’s and auto rental tax (LART) revenue jumped 36 percent in April and is up 43.39 percent for the year to date. Funds from the 2 percent lodger’s tax and 1 percent auto rental tax are used to attract visitors and enhance the region’s economy.
Revenue from the city’s 2C/2C2 road tax grew 7.84 percent in April and has increased 9.85 percent for the year to date.
Collections of the 0.62 percent 2C road tax and the 0.57 percent 2C2 tax contributed $6,135,124 toward road repairs in April and have yielded $15,541,772 for the year to date. Collections of the tax increased 7,84 percent in April and is up 9.85 percent for the year to date.
Voters in Colorado Springs passed the 2C ballot issue in November 2015 and agreed to renew the tax in November 2019.
Collections of the city’s 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks (TOPS) tax increased 7.9 percent for the month of April and 10 percent for the year to date.
See the complete report at coloradosprings.gov.