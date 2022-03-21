Increased tourist activity early this year boosted revenue from the combined lodger’s and auto rental tax and the city’s combined sales and use tax.
Sales and use taxes were up 11.81 percent in February over the same month of 2021. Revenue from the LART tax increased 34.97 percent.
The city collected $16,570,511 in revenue from the combined 2 percent sales and use tax, which is used for city operations such as police, fire, street repairs and park maintenance. Most of the amount collected represents business activity that occurred in January but also includes delinquent filings.
Industries with the largest percentage increase in sales tax collections in February, compared with February 2021, were business services (105.93 percent), utilities (68.14 percent) and hotels and motels (59.88 percent).
Sales tax growth in several sectors grew by only single digits in February, however. Sales tax collections at auto dealers increased by 1.1 percent, while taxes on sales at department and discount stores were up by 5.95 percent.
Medical marijuana sales tax revenue decreased by 40.9 percent from February 2021 collections.
Collections of the combined 2 percent lodger’s and 1 percent auto rental tax amounted to $414,748 in February. Lodger’s tax collections grew by 34.11 percent, and auto rental tax revenue increased by 42.82 percent.
Collections of the 2C2 road tax to date yielded net revenue of $4.722,683 for the filing period that ended Jan. 31, an 11.62 percent increase over the first month of 2021.
The 2C2 is a continuation of the 2C road tax to fund road improvements. Voters approved the extension of the program in 2019 at a rate of 0. 57 percent. The 2C road tax, approved in 2015, was collected from 2016-2020 at a rate of 0.62 percent.
Collections of the 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks tax brought in revenue of $828,525, an increase of 11.81 percent for the filing period that ended Jan. 31, compared with the same period of 2021.
View the complete report at coloradosprings.gov.