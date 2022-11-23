A 25-foot section of the historic "Sacred Cloth" pride flag was unfurled at City Hall this morning to honor the LGBTQ+ community and those lost in Saturday's tragic mass shooting tragedy at Club Q.
Known as Section 93, it’s part of the 1.25-mile Sea To Sea flag, sewn by Gilbert Baker in Florida in 2003 — 25 years after he created the original pride flag.
Section 93 was displayed in Orlando in 2016, after the Pulse nightclub shooting, and is on loan to Colorado Springs from the Sacred Cloth Project as a gesture of solidarity and healing.
Sections of the Sea To Sea flag have been displayed at Pride events and festivals around the world.
Club Q co-owners Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes spoke at the ceremony, along with Colorado Springs City Councilor Nancy Henjum, State Sen. Pete Lee, HD16 Representative-elect Stephanie Vigil and State Rep. Leslie Herod.