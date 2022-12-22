Hospitalizations for RSV in Colorado are starting to decline, after an unusually early and intense start to the wintertime respiratory illness season.
But public health and hospital officials warn that the “triple-demic” of RSV, influenza and COVID is far from over, and spread of these viruses will continue through the holidays.
The bright spot is that pediatric hospitalizations for RSV — which can be most severe in young children — are dropping off from historic highs in November, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The department only records RSV hospitalizations in the Denver metro area, which is used as an indicator for RSV activity statewide.
RSV-related pediatric hospitalizations in Denver were down to 74 last week (Dec. 10 to 17), dropping from 299 in a mid-November peak, according to the latest data from CDPHE.
And locally, El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) reports that the county is now down to 20 active RSV outbreaks, one-third of the 60 active outbreaks reported during a peak in November, EPCPH Public Information Officer Michelle Beyrle said in an email. These outbreaks were and are in schools and childcare facilities.
As such, the Colorado Hospital Association announced on Dec. 20 that state hospitals have deactivated their patient transfer partnership, an emergency tool created during COVID. Last month, it helped pediatric hospitals manage their patient loads and “protect access for the youngest Coloradans,” a release from the association said.
But Children’s Hospital Colorado, for one, is still breaking system records for patient volume, said Sarah Davis, senior media relations specialist for Children’s. Although RSV is trending down, the number of pediatric hospitalizations for flu were on the rise the week of Dec. 11, according to CDPHE data.
“Children's Hospital Colorado is still experiencing record volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses in our emergency departments, inpatient units and intensive care units,” Davis said in an email. “We continue to operate at very high levels and above any other previous respiratory surge in the history of our hospital system.”
Beyrle encouraged people to practice healthy habits to help prevent respiratory illness spread during holiday gatherings.
“As people prepare to gather with loved ones for the holidays, it's important to remember to continue practice prevention by staying up to date on vaccines, staying home when sick, getting tested if ill, and practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene,” Beyrle said.
The latest on COVID: 1,828 cases, 104 hospitalizations and 11 deaths related to the virus were reported to EPCPH so far in December, according to the agency’s COVID dashboard, which was last updated Dec. 20.
Because of extreme winter weather and the holidays, EPCPH has adjusted the hours of its COVID community testing site in the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot, at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd:
closed Dec. 22
open Dec. 23, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
open Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
closed Dec. 25
closed Jan. 1
Beyrle said community members can also find free rapid tests at:
the Citizens Service Center — 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd. Suite 2044, (at the second floor reception desk)
El Paso County Public Health South — 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87 in Fountain (at the reception desk)
Valley Hi Public Health location — 2948 E. Fountain Blvd. (at the reception desk)