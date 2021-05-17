An infrastructure revitalization program started by the Colorado Department of Transportation last summer to help municipalities improve their downtown areas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to expand this year.
In March, the Colorado Legislature allocated $30 million in additional funding for Revitalizing Main Streets, which is currently financing 90 projects throughout the state, including two here in the Colorado Springs area.
The city's Dine Out Downtown Project was expanded in August 2020 with $22,678 in grant funding, which was used to manage the closure of select city streets on weekends to facilitate outdoor dining. Alfresco, a similar program in Old Colorado City, involved the closure of a half-block of 25th Street for outdoor diners and received $26,448 to help extend restaurant patio areas.
Other nearby areas that received grants include Fountain, which used $50,000 to upgrade intersections and sidewalks near its Town Center, and Manitou Springs, where $48,848 went toward developing outdoor, socially-distanced patio dining areas and bike parking.
Funding allocated to Revitalizing Main Streets in March is driving projects in many other downtown areas throughout the state as well, to include Denver, Boulder, Hugo, Limon, Frisco and Rifle.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to support our community and attract even more business to our fun downtown areas through creative and practical transportation-related safety projects,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a press release from the state. “As we recover from the pandemic and work to build back Colorado even stronger, this investment will create meaningful and lasting improvements along our beloved main streets.”
A complete list of projects receiving funding through the program can be viewed here.
Communities can now apply for small grants of up to $150,000 for "multimodal and economic resiliency projects available on a rolling basis," according to the press release. Large grants of up to $2 million closed on May 14.
More information on the program and how to apply for grants can be found here.