The historic Union Printers Home property will soon have a master plan for mixed commercial use, including hospitality, retail, commercial, dining, entertainment and residential spaces.
UPH Group, which owns the 130-year-old property, announced May 12 it had hired architecture and design firm Sasaki to create a commercial revitalization and construction plan for the 26-acre campus on Union Boulevard.
Developing the master plan for Union Printers Home will take about 18 months.
Sasaki's known for designing the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder and the UC Boulder campus, and also led the non-aviation real estate master plan for Denver International Airport, according to a news release from UPH Partners.
Entrepreneur and UPH partner Kevin O’Neil of the O’Neil Group said the goal is to make the property “a revitalized piece of our collective history.”
“I am proud to be a part of this group of local owners who all share the goal of creating a space that will invite the community into a vibrant, thriving neighborhood that envisions and creates our future, while honoring our past,” O’Neil said in the release.
UPH Partners and Sasaki officials say they want to preserve as much of the original history and buildings of the property as possible in the revitalization effort.
“To date, our team of conservationists and volunteers has documented thousands of pieces of the home’s past 130 years,” said Susan Pattee of the Loo Family, one of the local families in UPH Partners that helped purchase the property last year. “It’s been a painstaking process, but one the partners are committed to because of the important tie to the history and development of Colorado Springs.”