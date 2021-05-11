More than 30 restaurants will participate in a hiring event to be held from 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 13 at the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.
With more than 70,000 jobs needed to be filled in the hospitality industry in Colorado alone, the restaurant community thought it was imperative to work together to revitalize and stimulate the industry, as there is a 30 percent deficit in the Colorado hospitality workforce currently.
“Our restaurant community in El Paso and Teller County provide incredible opportunities for individuals seeking long-term growth, flexibility and camaraderie,” said Mackenzie Tamayo, COVID-19 program manager of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
“According to the National Restaurant Association, 15.6 million people in the United States are restaurant industry employees — about 10 percent of the workforce,” Tamayo said. “As vaccinations become more accessible and individuals are returning back to work, it is imperative to our local community to see the enormous benefits of joining the hospitality workforce.”
Some restaurants at the hiring event will be hiring on the spot to fill vacant positions.
All individuals who attend the hiring event will be entered to win $1,000 in local gift cards, and some restaurants are offering hiring bonuses.
Individuals still in high school and college are encouraged to attend.
The event is child-friendly, and a Spanish translator will be provided, as well as a sign language interpreter.
Light refreshments and beverages will be provided.
Attendees are asked to bring a résumé and identification as applicable.
Front-of-the-house positions available include:
- General managers
- Hosts
- Servers
- Banquet servers
- Bussers
- Bartenders
- Catering servers
- Banquet managers and servers
Market staff
Back-of-the-house positions available include:
- Kitchen managers
- Sous chefs
- Line cooks
- Pastry chefs
- Prep cooks
- Dishwashers
Restaurants will also be seeking:
- Baristas
- Accountants
- Marketing managers
- Event coordinators
The event will follow El Paso County Public Health current guidelines. For more information, contact the SBDC's Tamayo at mackenzietamayo@elpasoco.com.